Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The offseason transfers of Alan Griffin (to Syracuse) and Tevian Jones (to nowhere just yet) has been answered in kind with Illinois looking to the transfer market itself for reinforcements on the wing. Even with Austin Hutcherson and Jacob Grandison gaining their eligibility after sitting out the 2019-20 season.
The Illini's priority has been clear based on their pursuit of Gardner-Webb transfer Jose Perez and Wake Forest transfer Chaundee Brown. Of course, Perez and Brown wound up at Marquette and Michigan, respectively.
Back to the drawing board.
Which brings Illinois to Indiana's Justin Smith. Brad Underwood and Co. are interested. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward falls into the "bigger wing" category, but he can play multiple positions. He played the 3 with the Hoosiers, but could also play some small ball 4 for the Illini.
Smith averaged 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while putting up a shooting slash of 49/26/67 this past season at Indiana. His career averages in his three seasons with the Hoosiers are 8.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game with a shooting slash of 51/25/62.
Smith graduated from Indiana's Kelley School of Business in just three years and will be immediately eligible at his next destination. Per ESPN's Jeff Borzello, in addition to Illinois, Smith has heard from Georgetown, Iowa State (which just got former Illini Jalen Coleman-Lands), Northwestern, Purdue, Maryland, Mississippi State, Arkansas, DePaul, Notre Dame, Oregon, Xavier, Boston College, Arizona State, Wake Forest, Tulsa, New Mexico, Nevada, N.C. State and Virginia Tech since his transfer was announced Friday.
This is the second time Smith has been recruited by Illinois, with former coach John Groce failing to lure the in-state prospect to Champaign. Smith was a four-star, top 100 recruit out of Stevenson and won a state title as a sophomore with the Patriots alongside Jalen Brunson.
Smith, who played for Mac Irvin Fire on the Nike EYBL circuit, had Illinois in his top seven before picking Indiana. A two-time News-Gazette First Team All-State selection, Smith averaged 21.7 points and 10 rebounds as a senior at Stevenson.
