Good Morning, Illini Nation: Five notable TBT alumni teams
The 2021 edition of The Basketball Tournament starts in less than a month in four regionals across the country, including Peoria. House of 'Paign drew the No. 2 seed in its region behind reigning champions and Marquette alumni squad Golden Eagles.
The Illinois alumni team has an interesting roster this summer. Andres Feliz and honorary Illini Mike Daum are back after breaking out as two of the best players in last year's TBT bubble in Columbus, Ohio. The additions of veteran guards Demetri McCamey and Brandon Paul — particularly Paul — give House of 'Paign an even deeper backcourt. A TBT run like last year's quarterfinals appearance isn't out of the question.
Here's five other TBT alumni teams that have caught my attention with an honorable mention shoutout to Ot Elmore and Marshall squad Herd That:
Men of Mackey
The Purdue team will certainly be one of the biggest with both A.J. Hammons (7-foot) and Isaac Haas (7-2) on the roster. Decatur native Lewis Jackson gives them an intriguing piece in the backcourt. But landing Robbie Hummel, who helped U.S. win the 2019 World 3-on-3 title, is definitely an interesting get considering most current college basketball fans only know him for his TV analyst work.
Boeheim's Army
House of 'Paign might have to contend with the Syracuse team given the Orange alums are also headed to Peoria. This roster stands out simply for the fact it features a trio of former first round NBA draft picks. Boeheim's Army can run out a lineup with a frontcourt including Chris McCullough (No. 29 overall in 2015 to the Brooklyn Nets) and Tyler Lydon (No. 24 overall in 2017 to the Denver Nuggets via the Utah Jazz in the Donovan Mitchell draft night deal) and Malachi Richardson (No. 22 overall in 2016 to the Sacramento Kings via the Charlotte Hornets).
WoCo Showtime
Fletcher Magee's presence might be enough to tune in to the Wofford alumni team's games. The former Terriers star and two-time Southern Conference Player of the Year is in the record books as the most prolific three-point shooter in NCAA history. His 509 career made three-pointers, set in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament, sent him past Oakland's Travis Bader (504).
Zip 'Em Up
There's a bunch of "that guy" guys on the Xavier alumni team roster. Simply a lot of guys that make you say, "Oh yeah, him." Like J.P. Macura. Or Trevon Blueitt, Sean O'Mara, Kerem Kanter and Kaiser Gates. I can't say I've watched a ton of Xavier basketball over the years, but I remember those guys. Especially Macura, who is remembered for a bit of an incident with then Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin during the Crosstown Shootout rivalry game in 2017.
Carmen's Crew
The 2019 TBT champs are kind of an aging group. Aaron Craft (yes, he's back) is in medical school and probably just about done with this whole basketball thing. The trio of David Lighty, Jon Diebler and Dallas Lauderdale are even older. But coach Jared Sullinger (might he play after a strong comeback season in South Korea?) does have some new blood in Kaleb Wesson and Keyshawn Woods. Wesson could be a problem in the TBT.
