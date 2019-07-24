Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning until practice tips off.

It’s that time of year. The 2019 AAU season is coming to a close this week, and Class of 2020 prospects are starting to narrow their lists of prospective schools.

How many teams make the cut, of course, fluctuates. Greatly.

Most prospects start with at least a top 10, giving them the opportunity to narrow it further as they head into their senior season. Of course, now Michigan State junior forward Xavier Tillman started with a top 19 before ultimately picking the Spartans.

Illinois made the cut for a pair of 2020 guards on Monday. Chicago native and five-star combo guard Nimari Burnett included the Illini in his top 12. Three-star guard Posh Alexander is perhaps a little closer to the end of his recruitment with Illinois in his top five.

Burnett’s top 12 is an eclectic mix. In addition to Illinois, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard now playing at Prolific Prep (Calif.) also kept Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas Auburn, Louisville, Marquette, Michigan, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA and Wake Forest in the mix.

Burnett, who played his freshman season at Morgan Park alongside current Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu, had a strong spring and summer on the Nike EYBL circuit playing with Team WhyNot — the runner-up finishers at Peach Jam. He averaged 19.1 points with a 46/31/77 shooting slash to go with 4.5 rebounds and three assists per game.

Alexander’s final five also includes Dayton, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall and St. John’s. The 5-11, 170-pound point guard is a Bronx, N.Y., native and teamed up with Illinois freshman Bernard Kouma at Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.).

Alexander missed the 2018-19 season because of a broken arm, but he was back on the court this spring and summer with New York Lightning on the EYBL circuit. He averaged 12.6 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds for the season. He was at his best as a facilitator earlier this month at Peach Invitational averaging 6.1 assists in seven games.

Illinois could have as many as five scholarships available for the 2020 class. That includes the two current open scholarships, both Andres Feliz and Kipper Nichols exhausting their eligibility following the 2019-20 season and sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu's potential as an NBA draft pick next June.