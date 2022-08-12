Good Morning, Illini Nation: Five-star wing earns UI offer
Thursday's offer to five-star wing Paul McNeil Jr. means Illinois has now targeted 10 of the top 20 recruits in the Class of 2024 according to their 247Sports Composite ranking. McNeil, a 6-foot-6, 185-pound small forward is ranked No. 19 in the composite.
Blessed to receive a Division I offer from the university of IIIinois @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/AC9K1uQwDE— Paul Mcneil Jr (@PaulMcneilJr) August 11, 2022
McNeil is the reigning Gatorade Player of the Year in North Carolina, and he was just the second sophomore in the state's history to claim that honor. He averaged 24.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals for Richmond (N.C.). The Raiders went 26-2 and lost in the quarterfinals of the NCHSAA Class 4A state tournament.
McNeil won't defend his player of the year title, though, since he is transferring to Prolific Prep (Calif.) for his junior season. The Crew also added four-star senior guard and Auburn commit Aden Holloway and five-star junior center Yves Missi.
Illinois is McNeil's sixth high major offer this summer. He holds other offers from Georgetown, St. John's, Virginia Tech, Norfolk State, LSU, Missouri, N.C. State, Clemson, Indiana, Western Carolina and Tennessee.
The Illini's other top 20 recruiting targets in the Class of 2024, per the 247Sports Composite, include:
- No. 3 Tre Johnson, 6-5, 180, SG, Lake Highlands (Texas)
- No. 5 Bryson Tucker, 6-6, 180, SF, IMG Academy (Fla.)
- No. 8 Trentyn Flowers, 6-8, 180, SF, Rosedale Christian Academy (Va.)
- No. 9 Karter Knox, 6-5, 180, SF, Tampa Catholic (Fla.)
- No. 13 Boogie Fland, 6-3, 165, PG, Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.)
- No. 15 David Castillo, 6-1, 165, CG, Bartlesville (Okla.)
- No. 16 Jason Asemota, 6-8, 190, SF, Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)
- No. 17 John Bol, 7-1, 190, C, Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)
- No. 18 Liam McNeeley, 6-7, 190, PF, Montverde Academy (Fla.)
