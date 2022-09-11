Good Morning, Illini Nation: Former Illini in FIBA AmeriCup
your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
Former Illini guards Andres Feliz and Alfonso Plummer competed this past week at the FIBA AmeriCup in Brazil representing the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico, respectively. Puerto Rico finished second in Group B behind Argentina and reached the quarterfinals. The Dominican Republic was third in Group B and lost to Brazil in the quarterfinals. Puerto Rico won the head-to-head matchup with the Dominican Republic 88-82 on the first day of the tournament.
Plummer averaged six points and 1.5 rebounds for the tournament. His best game came against the U.S. Virgin Islands with 10 points on 4 of 9 shooting, which included making 2 of 6 three-pointers, and three rebounds. Plummer shot 36 percent from the field overall and 35.3 percent from three-point range. He didn’t attempt a single free throw in four games.
Feliz led the Dominican Republic in scoring and tied teammate Richard Bautista for the team lead in assists. The former Illini guard put up 17.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game while posting a shooting slash of 50/43/100. Feliz had 22 points, three rebounds and two assists against Puerto Rico.
