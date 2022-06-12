Good Morning, Illini Nation: Former Illini in the NBA Finals
Illinois hasn't had a former player win an NBA title since Steve Kuberski in 1976, and he played just five games for the Illini before transferring to Bradley and winding up on the Boston Celtics. The history with Illinois and the NBA Finals might be scant, but there's still enough to count four champions. The rundown:
John Kerr and Wally Osterkorn
The Illinois duo teamed up on the Syracuse Nationals to win the 1955 NBA title and did so against fellow former Illini Andy Phillip and the Fort Wayne Pistons. The Nationals' title didn't come without controversy, however, as Phillip and several of his teammates were alleged to have thrown the series.
Andy Phillip
Phillip and the Pistons were back in the Finals in 1956, and the former Illinois guard also played in the Finals in 1957 and 1958 with the Boston Celtics. There was only one NBA title in that run, though, with Phillip and the Celtics (featuring Bob Cousy, Bill Russell and Bill Sharman) beat Bob Petit and the St. Louis Hawks in seven games. Boston's Game series-clinching victory remains the only Game 7 in NBA Finals history to go to double overtime.
Irv Bemoras
Bemoras was on the losing end of the 1957 NBA Finals playing for the Hawks. The Game 7 loss to Boston also marked the end of the Chicago native's NBA career.
Steve Kuberski
Kuberski won the first of his two NBA championships with the Boston Celtics in 1974. Then his career got a little wild. He was selected by the New Orleans Jazz in the expansion draft and then traded to the Milwaukee Bucks for the 1975 season. He was waived by the Bucks and signed by the Buffalo Braves ahead of the 1976 and then waived again and picked up by the Celtics ahead of their NBA title that season.
Nick Weatherspoon
"Spoon" reached the 1975 NBA Finals with the Washington Bullets before getting swept by Rick Barry and the Golden State Warriors. He came off the bench behind Mike Riordan in a frontcourt that also featured Wes Unseld and Elvin Hayes.
Derek Harper
The New York Knicks took advantage of Michael Jordan's foray into baseball and made the 1994 NBA Finals only to lose in seven games to Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler and the Houston Rockets. Harper was acquired by the Knicks in a midseason trade with the Dallas Mavericks for Tony Campbell and a first round pick. The former Illini guard started all seven games of the Finals after splitting starting duties with Greg Anthony after Doc Rivers got hurt.
Nick Anderson
Anderson and the Orlando Magic were also beneficiaries of Jordan's time away from the league, as they made the 1995 NBA Finals after beating the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference Finals even after Jordan returned toward the end of the season. Then the Magic were swept by the Rockets, with Anderson missing four straight free throws late in the fourth quarter of Game 1 that turned a probable Orlando win into the first of four straight losses.
Brian Cook
Cook got to witness Karl Malone and Gary Payton's last grasp at a potential title, but the Los Angeles Lakers lost the 2004 NBA Finals in five games to the Detroit Pistons. Cook was a rookie and played sparingly off the bench in the Finals, averaging 1.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in three games.
Deron Williams
Williams made his own last grasp at a title when he joined the Cleveland Cavaliers in Feb. 2017 after being waived by the Dallas Mavericks to play with LeBron James. Williams backed up Kyrie Irving after signing with Cleveland and played sparingly in the 2017 NBA Finals as the Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors in five games.
Meyers Leonard and Kendrick Nunn
The pair of former Illini were both in the bubble as the Miami Heat lost in six games to the Lakers in what some call Los Angeles' "Mickey Mouse" NBA Finals championship. Nunn played in six games and averaged 10.5 points and 3.5 rebounds and shot 39.1 percent from three-point range. Leonard played in just two games and averaged seven points.
