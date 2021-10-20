Good Morning, Illini Nation: Four years later
Ayo Dosunmu committed to Illinois four years ago Tuesday. Today? The now former Illini guard could make his NBA debut. Dosunmu made the Chicago Bulls' roster after a strong training camp, and his hometown team opens the 2021-22 NBA season at 6 p.m. at Detroit.
Lol wow. Time went by fast from committing 4 years ago to my first NBA game being tomorrow #JL4L https://t.co/wIa1mxdEwc— Ayo Dosunmu (@AyoDos_11) October 20, 2021
"Sporting that Bulls' uniform, Ayo rocking that '12' up there, he's looked amazing," Illinois Hall of Famer Deon Thomas said. "That didn't just start with training camp. I thought he looked really good after that first game in Summer League. Of course, I'm a big Bulls fan — born and raised in Chicago — so I spent a lot of time watching them in the Summer League.
"I love what Ayo is doing. He didn't force anything. He played his role. He allowed the veterans to be able to step in and do what they do. Probably one of the most important things is he's played great defense. That will keep you in the league and keep you on the floor as a rookie.
"He is going to be, in my opinion, a great draft pick by the Bulls. He was a steal at 38, and if you look at some of the comments that Zach Lavine and others have made about him with their social media, they all love him. They respect the fact he brings that Chicago grit, so he's pushing them every day in practice. And in pushing them, he's going to get better. I feel very good about his prospects of a very, very long NBA career."
