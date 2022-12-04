Good Morning, Illini Nation: Fran Fraschilla on Terrence Shannon Jr.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Fran Fraschilla typically makes the rounds early in the season working games for ESPN. The former Division I coach (at Manhattan, St. John's and New Mexico) turned analyst was on the call in Las Vegas for the Continental Tire Main Event and again Tuesday in Champaign for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Once conference play really kicks into gear, though, Fraschilla works the Big 12 primarily. So while he's gotten a look at Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. three times already this season, Fraschilla was very aware of the Chicago native during his three seasons at Texas Tech.
"I got a chance to see Terrence since his freshman year," Fraschilla said earlier this week. "He's healthy. He's taken care of his body. He's a hard worker. He's a kid, I wouldn't say he's got a chip on his shoulder the way you'd normally say that, but given the fact he's gotten a chance to get close to home and he was a kid that wasn't highly recruited, he's taken great advantage of playing for the home state university."
Brad Underwood on Terrence Shannon Jr. taking a blow to the face in the second half against Maryland: "He’s got a big gash. ... That was a gusher. That was taking one from Tyson." #Illini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 3, 2022
Shannon has shifted from the "everybody is equal" life at Texas Tech where there is no star and he started 54 of 83 games to the go-to option at Illinois. The 6-foot-6 guard is currently averaging 19.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists. All-around numbers that only Kansas' Jalen Wilson, UC Davis' Eljihan Pepper and Chattanooga's Jake Stephens can also claim.
All of those averages are also career highs for Shannon. So are his shooting percentages at 48.5 percent overall and 38.9 percent from three-point range. The latter has taken a bit of a hit the last two games with Shannon going 5 of 20 from deep against Syracuse and Maryland, but he's still Illinois' most valuable player to date.
