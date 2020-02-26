Good Morning, Illini Nation: Frazier back on track?
Trent Frazier hadn't scored in double figures for four straight games heading into Monday night's showdown with Nebraska. The Illinois junior guard shot just 18.7 percent overall and 14.3 percent from three-point range in those games.
Then Frazier hit a near 70-footer to beat the halftime buzzer against the Cornhuskers. While he went just 3 of 8 from beyond the arc in that game, the 6-foot-2 lefty appeared to be back on track with his 11-point performance.
"I’m not worried about missed shots," Frazier said. "I’m going to make shots. I think I’m having an awesome year. I’m going to make balls. I’m not worried about it. I will never change anything."
Frazier has attacked the basket more in the past few games. While he's not finishing at the rim all that often, his dribble drives open up looks on the perimeter for his teammates. Or send him to the free throw line.
"I try to balance it," Frazier said. "Obviously, guys aren’t just going to let me shoot the three. My biggest thing is trying to get to the free throw line and get easy points knowing I will make them. I’m trying to find that balance — when to shoot threes and when to get to the basket and to the free throw line."
Illinois coach Brad Underwood maintained he wasn't worried about Frazier's shooting when the Wellington, Fla., native was in the midst of his most recent shooting slump.
"He’s got a shooter’s mentality," Underwood said. "He’s got the mentality of if he misses 10, he’s going to make the next 10. He’s playing the exact right way. When he does get going, there’s a completely different element — especially in transition — that we have. Most of those come because of Trent’s speed and Trent’s ability to pitch ahead. Even though he’s not making them all the time, he gets going and impacts the game."
