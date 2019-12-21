Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
No current Illinois player has been more successful in the Braggin' Rights game than Trent Frazier. The 6-foot-2 junior guard has put together two of the top performances of his Illini career in St. Louis against Missouri.
Frazier propelled Illinois to a 70-64 win as a freshman. He came off the bench to score a team-high 22 points, and his 10 of 11 free throw shooting proved pivotal down the stretch. That six-point Illini victory came with Frazier hitting all four of his freebies in the final 25 seconds.
The team result wasn't as good last season for Illinois in a 79-63 Missouri win, but Frazier was even better. He finished with a game-high 28 points and hit 6 of 13 three-pointers in the process.
So Frazier should have plenty of confidence heading into this year's Braggin' Rights game, right?
"I would think so," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "I don't think Trent ever lacks confidence. I don't think he's ever found a shot he didn't like or think he couldn't make. I've got to think he's right at the top of their scouting report."
