Illinois was able to maintain a veteran presence in its backcourt when Trent Frazier decided to return to the program for a fifth season. The soon-to-be "super senior" guard discussed that decision with Andy Katz.
The full video is linked below, and eagle-eyed viewers will spot a brief cameo from Da'Monte Williams, who hasn't made his decision (at least publicly) about whether or not he'll also take advantage of a bonus year of eligibility.
Trent Frazier is Returning to the Illini for a Fifth Season | Illinois Basketball | Katz Chats - YouTube @IlliniMBB @BigTenNetwork https://t.co/KdmsaHy3rT— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) April 23, 2021
But here's a bit of what Frazier had to say:
"I think one of the biggest keys that played a role in it was finishing up school and getting by degree. Coach Underwood talks about that a lot. Obviously, he wants guys who come in here to play for him for four years, but at the end of the day that basketball stops bouncing one day. He just wants to make sure all the guys that came through his program and play for him that they graduate with a degree.
"Another thing is they gave me a free opportunity to come back for a fifth year and play with this basketball team, so I took it. With a special season we had last year with the run we had winning the Big Ten tournament, I loved that. That's my mindset right now. I want to do that again."
