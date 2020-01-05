Good Morning, Illini Nation: Fresh opportunity against Purdue
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team (or its upcoming opponent):
Few Big Ten teams have changed quite so drastically in the past few seasons as Purdue. A group of four seniors dominated the Boilermakers' lineup in 2017-18, with Carsen Edwards the breakout star. Last year's team was all Edwards, with the dynamic guard ranking in top 10 nationally in terms of percentage of possessions used. He was the Purdue offense.
Now? Edwards is gone. So is sharpshooter Ryan Cline. Purdue coach Matt Painter has his best defensive team since 2009-10, which has come in handy with some offensive challenges for a team that ranks 12th in the Big Ten and 217th nationally in scoring. There's no real dominant scorer in West Lafayette, Ind., but some solid guard play around two reliable big men in Matt Haarms and Trevion Williams has still made the Boilermakers difficult to contend at times with this season.
"Obviously a team that has some new roles losing Carsen Edwards and Cline — some of the best players in that school's history," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "A little more inside oriented team. It's been interesting and fun to watch Matt Haarms. ... He's got size at (7-foot-3), and Williams has become extremely effective."
So that's some of the challenge Illinois will face following it's 20-point loss Thursday at Michigan State. There wasn't much time to dwell on the mistakes against the Spartans. Purdue loomed.
"You get a chance to go do it again and grow," Underwood said. "Unfortunately we suffered a tough loss at Maryland — a heartbreaker — and we turned around three nights later and beat Michigan. That's what this league affords you is another opportunity to do something great and move forward. It's about avoiding the highs and lows and staying on a level playing field."
