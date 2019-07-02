Good Morning, Illini Nation: Freshman numbers are 13, 21 and 24
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning until practice tips off.
No, Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk isn’t on campus yet — neither is Bernard Kouma — but another step in officially making the Belgian forward an Illini has been taken. The last newcomer to get a number, Bosmans-Verdonk will wear No. 13 this coming season.
Photos show him wearing the Nos. 10, 11, 14 and 21 for various teams in his native Belgium. Some of those options, of course, weren’t possible at Illinois. How Bosmans-Verdonk landed on No. 13 with the Illini might be an interesting story ... once he gets to Champaign.
With that final number selected — Kofi Cockburn is wearing No. 21 and Kouma No. 24 — let’s take a quick trip through Illinois hoops history and those particular numbers.
No. 13
Last to wear it: Mark Smith (2017-18)
Admittedly, this didn’t work out for Illinois. Seen as a monster get for Illinois coach Brad Underwood in his first month on the job — snagging the Edwardsville guard away from the likes of Michigan State, Kentucky and Duke — Smith spent just one up-and-down season with the Illini before transferring to Missouri.
Best to wear it: Kendall Gill (1987-90)
With apologies to three-point bomber Cory Bradford, Gill not only played for one of the most memorable teams in Illinois basketball history but also parlayed his success with the Illini into a 15-year NBA career with seven teams.
No. 21
Last (and best) to wear it: Malcolm Hill (2014-17)
Other notable Illini wore No. 21 — Robert Archibald, Matt Heldman and Quinn Richardson to name three — but Hill’s Illinois career was special. While the Belleville East grad never played in an NCAA tournament he became just the second Illini ever (Deon Thomas the first) to have more than 1,800 points and 600 rebounds in his career. Hill’s 1,846 career points stands third all-time in program history behind Thomas and Kiwane Garris.
No. 24
Last to wear it: Mark Alstork (2017-18)
The graduate transfer guard wasn’t able to match his production at Wright State (19 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game) in his lone season at Illinois. Fighting his three-point shot didn’t help, as Alstork went from shooting 38.7 percent with the Raiders to 24.1 percent with the Illini.
Best to wear it: Efrem Winters (1983-86)
Winters was perhaps at his best as a sophomore, scoring a team-best 14.7 points per game for the 1984 Big Ten champs. The 6-foot-9 forward and McDonald’s All-American averaged 11.5 points and 6.6 reboudns for his career that produced a 95-35 four-year record.
