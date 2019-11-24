Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team.
On Sundays, we’ll dip into our vast News-Gazette archives and stroll Memory Lane. Today: With Kofi Cockburn fresh off setting the new freshman record with 17 rebounds against The Citadel, a look at some of the other Illini first-year player record holders (according to the official Illinois record book).
Giorgi Bezhanishvili
Cockburn's rebound record means two of Deon Thomas' old marks have fallen in the past two seasons — and one calendar year. Bezhanishvili set the new freshman scoring record with a 35-point performance in Illinois' 99-94 overtime victory against Rutgers on Feb. 9.
Jalen Coleman-Lands
The sharpshooter out of Indiana broke Cory Bradford's freshman three-point record by making 87 of 206 in the 2015-16 season. Bradford made 85 in 1998-99.
Brandon Paul
No Illini freshman has scored more points in his debut in orange and blue than Paul, who had 22 points against SIU-Edwardsville on Nov. 13, 2010. The previous record holder? Yeah, that one also belonged to Thomas, who had 21 points against American-Puerto Rico on Nov. 23, 1990.
D.J. Richardson
Here's another record Cockburn might challenge. It all depends on Illinois making a run in either the Big Ten tournament or NCAA tournament (if the Illini make it). Richardson has the freshman record for starts with 35 in the 2009-10 season. Bezhanishvili had 33 last season.
James Augustine
James Augustine is the current record holder for freshman field goal percentage having made 58 percent of his shots in the 2002-03 season. The record he broke? Yet another one of Thomas' after he shot 57.7 percent in the 1990-91 season.
Kiwane Garris
No Illinois freshman has ever scored more in a season — on a per game basis — than Garris. The former Illini point guard averaged 15.9 points in the 1993-94 season (again, breaking a record Thomas held). The closest since? Bradford in 1998-99 at 15.4 points per game.
Bruce Douglas
Douglas wound up Illinois' career leader in assists. He helped his own cause by averaging a still record 5.9 assists in the 1982-83 season, breaking Derek Harper's record (5.4 apg) from two years prior.
Efrem Winters
The 1982-83 season was a pretty good one for Illini freshmen. Winters set a record of his own by pulling down 6.9 rebounds per game. Thomas almost caught him by averaging 6.8 rebounds eight years later.
