Scott Richey. He'll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood's team:
One Morgan Park guard (Ayo Dosunmu) wound up being the centerpiece of Illinois' rebuilding effort in the Brad Underwood era. So what will another (Adam Miller) do for the Illini? The former recently weighed in on the latter
"He's a hard worker, and he's going to come in and work his butt off to be the best player he can be," Dosunmu said of Miller, his former high school teammate who helped him win a state title in 2018. "He's from Morgan Park, so he has that instilled in him from coach Nick Irvin. You know he's going to play hard.
"No matter what situation he's put in, he's going to try to work his way out of it to be the best player he can be. He's a hard worker. That's pretty much the best compliment you can give someone."
