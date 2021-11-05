Good Morning, Illini Nation: Game-by-game breakdown
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Ayo Dosunmu has had quite the opportunity at the beginning of his first NBA season with the Chicago Bulls. More than a lot of second-round picks get. Here's how the former Illini has fared through the Bulls' first eight games:
Oct. 20 - Chicago 94, Detroit 88
Quite the NBA debut for Dosunmu, who played 11-plus minutes off the bench and finished with seven points on 3 of 8 shooting to go with a pair of rebounds and a blocked shot.
Oct. 22 - Chicago 128, New Orleans 112
Little is guaranteed for most rookies. So after a solid debut, Dosunmu played just 2 1/12 minutes in the shootout with the Pelicans. He missed his only shot and finished with one rebound and one assist.
Oct. 23 - Chicago 97, Detroit 82
Round two against the Pistons wasn't quite as good. Dosunmu was 1 of 3 from the floor and finished with two points, but he did a nice job of stuffing the stat sheet in his 11-plus minutes on the court with three assists, one steal and one block. Defense plays for rookies (particularly second rounders) trying to stay in the rotation.
Oct. 25 - Chicago 111, Toronto 108
Mark this one down as Dosunmu's first (and so far only) DNP. Nothing more than a coach's decision by Billy Donovan.
Oct. 28 - New York 104, Chicago 103
Dosunmu wasn't much of a factor in the Bulls' first loss of the season. He missed both of his shot attempts and had two rebounds in just more than 9 minutes of playing time.
Oct. 30 - Chicago 107, Utah 99
Donovan Mitchell finished with 30 points for the Jazz, but it took him 27 shots to get there. Dosunmu got serious playing time in the win against Utah — playing what was then a career high 20:39 — and was part of the defensive effort that turned Mitchell inefficient. Dosunmu added four points, three rebounds and one assist in the winning effort.
Nov. 1 - Chicago 128, Boston 114
This is the one that turned some heads. Dosunmu racked up 21:49 of playing time and was perfect from the field making all six of his shots (a pair of three-pointers included) in finishing with 14 points, four rebounds and two assists while also guarding two-time All-Star Jayson Tatum, who scored 20 points on 8 of 22 shooting.
Nov. 3 - Philadelphia 103, Chicago 98
Consider this one a low after a pair of highs early in Dosunmu's time in the league. He played 13 minutes and made 1 of 2 three-pointers, but those three points were his lone contributions and he finished with a season-worst (by a wide margin) plus-minus of minus-13.
