Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday Rewind - Arizona
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Saturday was easily the best atmosphere at State Farm Center since the Iowa game at the end of the 2019-20 season. Maybe even louder at times. The latter, of course, ended better for the sellout Illini crowd. Anyway, here's what caught my attention in Illinois' 83-79 loss to Arizona:
It was lit ... literally
Illinois brought back the matching fire columns for starting lineup introductions Saturday. I could feel the heat on my face from my near courtside seat when they went off.
Real deal
The way this year's schedule shook out I was able to see two projected first round picks in a single week in Iowa's Keegan Murray (so much better than last year) and Arizona's Bennedict Mathurin (Underwood is right, the Canadian is what a pro looks like).
Mathurin was every bit the projected first rounder Saturday against Illinois. Especially if he keeps shooting it like he did against the Illini. The 6-foot-6 wing was shooting just 34 percent from three-point range heading into the game before knocking down 5 of 8 at State Farm Center. He's good attacking the basket and has the mid-range game, too. Watch for him in the NBA next year.
Lithuanian GOAT
There was plenty of talent on the court Saturday in Champaign. The most skilled basketball player, though, might have been in the stands. Arvydas Sabonis, whose son Domantas was recruited to Gonzaga by Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd was at Saturday's game. While Arvyadas Sabonis played his best basketball in the then Soviet Union and didn't make it to the NBA until his 30s (after multiple foot injuries), he still managed to play seven seasons for the Portland Trail Blazers. His career is one of the bigger "What if?" moments in basketball history given his immense skill as a 7-foot-3 center.
Stat of the game, Part I
Arizona outscored Illinois 42-16 on points in the paint. As Underwood said after the game, for a team that boasts a preseason All-American center in Kofi Cockburn, that's "problematic."
Stat of the game, Part II
Illinois finished 2 of 9 on layups and 1 of 3 on dunks against Arizona. Not ideal.
Quote of the game (not about being soft)
"I had goosebumps. There were a lot of people in here tonight. It felt great. Orange Krush had our back for 40 minutes tonight. I appreciate them." — Illinois guard Trent Frazier on the sellout crowd
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).