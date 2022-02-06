Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday Rewind - Indiana
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Enigma wrapped in a mystery
Da'Monte Williams smoothly sank a stepback three-pointer in the first half of Saturday's game. It was a first for the Illinois guard this season. Maybe the first in his career. But it was smooth — a seamless motion and nothing but net finish. Which just adds to Williams' peculiar offensive performance this season. A year after being the most efficient three-pointer in the country, Williams is making just 27.7 percent of his two-pointers, 33.3 percent of his three-pointers and 53.8 percent of his free throws.
What none of you care about
The general media seating at Assembly Hall used to be at court level in the bleachers on the south end of the arena next to the Indiana pep band. Paying customers now fill those seats (and several on the floor where photographers and TV cameramen once roamed). Now, most media sit in the upper reaches of Section K under the overhang of the highest seats. Only two Big Ten programs have court level seats for the media anymore — Illinois (behind the scorer's table) and Michigan State (north baseline)
Remember when?
Illinois has come a long way in the seven seasons I've covered the program. There was a time in the John Groce era where a trip to Bloomington, Ind., and a game on ESPN meant a 25-point loss. Saturday's 17-point win was the widest margin of victory for the Illini at Assembly Hall. Ever.
Stat of the night
To forestall any of the "Why didn't the bench play much against Indiana?" discussion, here's why. The lowest plus/minus from an Illinois starter was the plus-15 that Da'Monte Williams and Alfonso Plummer shared. Trent Frazier was a plus-18, Jacob Grandison a plus-19 and Kofi Cockburn a plus-21.
Quote of the night
"They just sit (Cockburn) back in there, let him clog the middle up and say, 'Beat me on the perimeter.' Which we just didn't make shots again tonight." — Indiana coach Mike Woodson.
