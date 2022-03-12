Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday Rewind - Indiana
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Brad Underwood didn't seem too upset about not having to face another Big Ten team any time soon. Sure, Illinois could match up against a conference opponent in the NCAA tournament, but that's at least two full arounds away from happening.
Still, it was sort of an ignominious end to the Illini's Big Ten slate with Friday's conference tournament quarterfinal loss to Indiana. Let's rehash ...
Indicative ending
Illinois made just one of its final seven shots and didn't make a single field goal in the last 5 minutes, 4 seconds of the game. The Illini had multiple stretches like that throughout Friday's game and still only managed to lose by two points. So ... eliminate one particularly rough stretch and it's probably a win against the Hoosiers.
The shotmaking slumps came early. Illinois went 8:12 in the first half with 11 straight misses. There was also a 2:50 stretch in the early part of the second half with zero makes.
Let's talk Curbelo
The Illinois fans throwing Andre Curbelo under the bus on social media after Friday's loss were numerous. Did the sophomore point guard struggle finishing at the rim? Yes. Was that the only way he impacted the game? Absolutely not. Curbelo finished with 10 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal. And also just a single turnover to go with some really strong defense. Scoring isn't everything, and Curbelo wasn't the only guard who struggled offensively. It's kind of wild how the fan base has turned on Curbelo after he was seen as a potential breakout star leading into the season.
A non-Illinois/Indiana storyline
Bruce Weber's resignation at Kansas State has the folks in Manhattan, Kan., thinking big. As in lure Brad Underwood back to his alma mater big. It's not just the fans trying to push that narrative. Some Kansas State media are feeding into it, too. Here's the thing. Illinois is a better job, Underwood is well compensated and he left arguably a better job in the Big 12 to coach the Illini. Plus, let's face it, Kansas State had its chance. Underwood wanted that job after Frank Martin left for South Carolina. The Wildcats hired Weber instead.
Stat of the game
Illinois finished Friday's game 1 of 3 on dunks. The lone make belonged to Kofi Cockburn, who tried to tear the rim down. The misses were a different story. Omar Payne biffed an alley oop, and Coleman Hawkins lost the ball going up for the dunk. Hawkins doesn't take the full "L" by himself, though. Illinois had a 2-on-1 with Hawkins and Frazier, and Frazier didn't quite hit Hawkins in stride with the pass. The Illinois guard could have probably drawn in the defender a skosh more and given Hawkins a slightly better lead pass.
Quote of the game
"It's the best league in the country, and if there was any doubt whether they were in, that should definitely solidify them, which will make this an eight or nine bid league, at least." — Brad Underwood on Indiana almost assuredly clinching an NCAA tournament berth with Friday's win
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).