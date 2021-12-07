Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday Rewind - Iowa
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Sneak peek at Tuesday's N-G sports cover feat. @srrichey from Iowa City after the #Illini hold on for an important Big Ten road win@APSE_sportmedia pic.twitter.com/d7VwiqOrLP— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) December 7, 2021
FINAL: Illinois 87, Iowa 83Alfonso Plummer (21 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist)Jacob Grandison (21 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists)Trent Frazier (18 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists)Kofi Cockburn (17 points, 18 rebounds)#llini— Scott Richey (@srrichey) December 7, 2021
I was back on the road in Iowa City on Monday for the second of two Big Ten games in early December. Here's what drew my attention during Illinois' 87-83 road win against Iowa:
Road warriors
There was one Illinois fan wearing a No. 5 script "Illinois" throwback jersey sitting in the front row of the Iowa student section. There was one more orange-clad Illini fan a section over also with a front row seat among the students. These two cheered on Illinois, so they weren't just fakes/plants. Bold move, fellas.
FranCon
The media seating at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is actually among the best in the Big Ten. It's not courtside like at State Farm Center, but we're not in the rafters and we actually have space to work. Kudos, Iowa sports information folks. The one downside is we're behind the bench at an angle that makes it difficult to see what's happening on the Iowa side and puts the Illinois side too far away for my (rudimentary) lip reading skills.
That said, I can still tell when Iowa coach Fran McCaffery starts shooting up the FranCon scale. His body language speaks volumes, and I saw some fans note that we hit a FranCon 2 on Monday night. That's the second highest level. But let's be honest, there are times when Brad Underwood gets worked up, too, and 18 turnovers against the Hawkeyes did not please the Illinois coach.
Star turn
Iowa sophomore standout Keegan Murray had a quiet first half with two points on 1 of 3 shooting. When Coleman Hawkins wasn't in foul trouble, he kept Murray in check. Da'Monte Williams got a crack at the Iowa wing, too. Murray ultimately finished with 19 points. The three-pointer he knocked down late in the second half in addition to the two dunks where he just came flying in out of nowhere really illustrated why he's being projected as a first-round NBA draft pick.
Speaking of defense
Illinois guard Trent Frazier neutralized Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon on Monday night, which, I'm sure, thrilled the Illini fan base to no end. Let's just say Bohannon isn't the most popular guy in C-U given some of the things he's tweeted about Illinois. So Frazier checking him to the tune of four points on 2 of 5 shooting in addition to just taking the ball out of Bohannon's hands one time for a steal probably played well back home.
Stat of the night
Kofi Cockburn looked like he might flirt with a 20-20 game as he got going in the second half. The Illinois junior center finished with just 17 points and 18 rebounds, but his performance did send us media types diving into the Illinois record book to see when the last 20-20 game might have been. Turns out it's not a statistical anomaly that appears in the record book.
The top 10 single-game individual rebounding record starts at 21. Just for future reference if Cockburn dominates the glass again, the single-game record is 24 and it belongs to Skip Thoren, who is responsible for five of the top 10.
Quote of the night
"This year? Because I’m 100 percent." — Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer when asked about the last time he missed a free throw. He knocked down five more against the Hawkeyes and is 28 of 28 on the season
