Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday Rewind - Iowa
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Little different morning-after-game missive following Sunday's Illinois win against Iowa that clinched a share of the Big Ten regular season title for the Illini. More leftovers. Saving the big thoughts for the next episode of "Inside Illini Basketball" coming out later today.
Turning point
"The end of the first half was the biggest stretch to go on a 9-0 run to get it where it was manageable," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "We told our team for two days (Iowa) was a team of runs. They had the 22-2 run in the game in Iowa City. We withstood it. (Alfonso) Plummer made a big basket of the half, and our defense finally settled in. It took everyone."
A stormed court
"College athletics is the single greatest sport because it creates memories that last a lifetime," Underwood said "Everybody that was on the court tonight that was a student will remember that moment for the rest of their life. We all will because we were participants, but they were there and they were a part of it. To me, that’s what this is all about. It’s our community. It’s our university. It’s our state. It’s a great group of guys they actually got to see and touch. Maybe they do that already at one of the establishments on Green Street, but they get to share and enjoy that moment, and to me that’s what this thing is all about."
Perfect time to visit
"If they didn’t enjoy that, they can go someplace else and we’re going to kick their (butt)," Underwood said. Illinois had multiple visitors on campus, including 2022 signee Ty Rodgers, 2024 commit Morez Johnson Jr. and local 2023 standout Ty Pence. "We sell winning championships. We sell the opportunity to be in the best league in the country and play in front of our fans and to be in games like this."
Trophy presentation
"Oh, that’s so pretty," said Underwood as the Big Ten championship trophy was placed on the podium during his postgame press conference. "I’m going to kick my wife out of bed tonight and sleep with that thing."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).