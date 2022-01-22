Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday Rewind - Maryland
Plenty went wrong Friday night in College Park, Md., with No. 17 Illinois losing 81-65 to unranked Maryland. There were a few positives for the Illini, but they couldn't outweigh their struggles. Here's what caught my attention:
The sequence that ultimately didn't matter
Maryland's 11-0 run to end the game turned what had been a close, back-and-forth affair most of Friday night into a decisive, 16-point win for the Terrapins. That run also wiped out any importance for one of the better defensive/offensive sequences for Illinois all night. The Illini's Jacob Grandison chasing down Maryland guard Fatts Russell in transition for a block and then draining a three-pointer at the other end insured the game didn't slip away from Illinois earlier than it, well, ultimately did. It was another example of Grandison's importance to the team this year.
The enigma
Da'Monte Williams finished Friday's game with eight rebounds and six assists. The rebounding total was double what his next best teammates had. His six assists were also a team high (one more than Trent Frazier). But Williams also scored just a single point while going 0 of 5 from the field and missing all four of his three-point attempts. After scoring nine points each in early January wins against Minnesota and Maryland, Williams has scored just 12 points total in the four games since. Add in the fact he's shooting a career worst 28.9 percent overall — mostly because he's just 10 of 42 (23.8 percent) on two-pointers — and Williams is both indispensable for the Illini and a potential offensive liability. It's the decision making on the majority of his missed two-pointers, though, that remains the most questionable part of his game.
Rather important
Kofi Cockburn's importance to this Illinois team can be summed up in one statistical comparison between the Illini's early January win (where the 7-footer played) against Maryland and Friday night's loss (where he didn't). Maryland made 13 of 21 layups and all three dunks it attempted Friday night. While not a great percentage of made layups, it showed how confident the Terps were in attacking the rim without Cockburn as a natural (i.e. 7-foot, 285-pound) deterrent. Maryland attempted just 10 layups and two dunks in early January even with Cockburn sitting a large portion of the first half. His presence on the court in that game, though, made the Terps think twice before attacking the basket.
Stat of the game
Alfonso Plummer actually missed a free throw Friday night. It was just his second miss of the season, as he's still the best free throw shooter in the country at 96.08 percent. The single-season program record is still on the table as long as Plummer shoots at least 24 more free throws the rest of the season to hit the 75 minimum. At this rate, he'll far surpass Brian Cook's record of 87.3 percent in 2001-02.
Quote of the night
"Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk is every bit as big as Kofi Cockburn." — FS1 analyst Len Elmore, who has maybe never seen Cockburn in person?
