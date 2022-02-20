Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday Rewind - Michigan State
Not reviewable?
I got a good look at Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk's face both after he took a blow from Michigan State's Julius Marble II and after Saturday's game. The Illinois forward already had the makings of a black eye immediately after getting hit. My courtside seat (shoutout to Michigan State for being one of the last two to put media near the action) was right next to the Illini bench, so I had the close early look. The swelling was even more pronounced after the game. Yet somehow, Bosmans-Verdonk takes a blow to the face and it's not reviewed? Thought that was automatic.
Connectivity
Perhaps as equally as important as the effort the Illini played with at both ends Saturday at Michigan State was the way they attacked all aspects of the game with that high energy approach. Simple things like running across the floor to help a teammate up from the ground. That stood out to Brad Underwood.
The Illinois coach said anyone could draw up some Xs and Os to get Kofi Cockburn a shot in that paint. Getting players to buy into the team concept is the more difficult part of being a coach. Especially this time of year.
"It’s just a mentality, and the mentality has got to be it’s February, it’s hard, it’s tough and nothing is easy," Underwood said. "Staying connected is the biggest part of that and learning to fight for who we are. Not our individual stuff, but who we are."
Low key MVP
It's Pizza Hut. Duh.
Stat of the day
Jacob Grandison had his "get back on track" game Saturday at Michigan State. Now it's Alfonso Plummer's turn. The fifth-year guard had the lowest game score (John Hollinger's measure of productivity, on a scale of 0-40) of any Illini starter against the Spartans. Grandison had a 22. Kofi Cockburn had a 21.3. Plummer's was 2.7.
Quote of the day
"I'm sick and tired of the officiating." — Michigan State coach Tom Izzo
