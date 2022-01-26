Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday Rewind - Michigan State
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
So Tuesday night's result was perhaps a bit unexpected. Down both Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo, No. 24 Illinois still pulled off the 56-55 upset of No. 10 Michigan State. Here's what caught my attention on a key night at State Farm Center for the Illini's Big Ten title chances:
Crowd priming
Late in the second half with Illinois needing a stop, assistant coaches Geoff Alexander and Chester Frazier turned to the crowd, exhorting them to cheer a bit louder. It worked. The fans got louder, and the Illini got a stop.
It's become kind of common for the Illinois coaches to try and pump up the crowd in certain big moments. It's also a new phenomenon. I don't recall Stephen Gentry, Orlando Antigua or Chin Coleman doing it. Frazier, in particular, approaches that action with enthusiasm.
Max Christie ... does not suck
That's what you would think if you spent the entire game sitting in front of the Orange Krush. The Illini fans were all over Christie on Tuesday night, including the obvious "traitor" chant for an in-state kid and Illinois recruiting target that winds up elsewhere. One fan even went as far as saying they were happy Christie didn't choose the Illini. (Survey says ... that's a lie).
Christie did not have his best performance at State Farm Center. It was, in fact, probably his worst of the season, as he scored two points on 1 of 8 shooting as he mostly went up against a pair of 23-year-old super seniors in Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Williams. The former five-star recruit's draft projections have slipped from potential late lottery to late first round. He might be best served by another year at Michigan State, but there were little things he did Tuesday night, if you were paying attention, that show why he's getting that draft consideration.
Stat of the night, Part I
Here's how important Luke Goode was to Illinois pulling off Tuesday night's upset. The freshman guard had a team-best plus/minus of plus-12. Goode's floor percentage — the percentage of a player's possessions on which at least one point is scored — was also second highest on the team at 63.5 percent behind Omar Payne's 68.1 percent.
Stat of the night, Part II
A successful Illinois defense is one that forces its opponents into tough two-pointers. The Illini managed that Tuesday night against Michigan State. The Spartans attempted 41 two-pointers. They were 7 of 12 on dunks and layups, which made them 9 of 29 on everything else inside the three-point line. That's 31 percent on a collection of mid-range jumpers and long twos. Ideal if you're Illinois.
Quote of the night
"To beat a team like Tom’s teams, it’s a heavyweight fight. There’s nothing easy. You know exactly what they’re going to do, and I thought we did a great, great job of guarding it." — Illinois coach Brad Underwood
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).