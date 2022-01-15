Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday Rewind - Michigan
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Here's more of what caught my attention during Friday night's Illinois win against Michigan:
Addressing inefficiency
Da'Monte Williams knocked down a big three-pointer late in the second half Friday as Illinois turned a close game into a 15-point victory against Michigan. That will be remembered. Williams going 2 of 6 from the field overall won't be. The veteran guard has, however, been fairly inefficient inside the three-point line this season. Williams has only made 10 of 41 two-pointers (24.4 percent) in 16 games, which is a career low by a wide margin. Shot selection has been iffy, though, given the number of times Williams has attacked the basket, gotten stopped halfway and thrown up a turnaround fadeaway.
'Rowdy' levels
Brad Underwood still had to turn to the State Farm Center crowd to get some life and energy from the stands in the second half Friday. Assistant coach Chester Frazier did a bit of that, too. Underwood asked the Illinois fans to get their "rowdy on" Friday night, and not all of them necessarily hit that level. Monday's game against Purdue will be the last without the Orange Krush.
Off the court
Illinois missed out on five-star Class of 2023 guard Marvel Allen on Friday night when he committed to LSU. No word yet on how strong an offer he got from the Tigers. Allen, who played as a freshman at Trent Frazier's alma mater, Wellington (Fla.), jumped up the recruiting rankings after a strong summer. The Illini have still prioritized five-star point guard Kylan Boswell in the 2023 class.
Stat of the night
Friday's win was a 10th straight for Illinois in Big Ten regular season play, including six this season and the final four games of 2020-21. It's the Illini longest streak since a school record 25 consecutive conference wins between the 2003-04 and 2005-06 seasons (Jan. 31, 2004 through March 3, 2005). Add in Big Ten tournament games last season, and Illinois has won 13 straight against league opponents and 20 of its last 21.
Quote of the night
"I found out about 12 minutes before the game when coach came in the locker room and showed their starting lineup. My mindset remains the same regardless of who I’m playing. I think that’s a good attribute that I have. Coach instills in me no matter who’s on the court and what player it is, always go out there and try to destroy them and dominate them. I don’t care who it is. Them not having Hunter, I don’t think that changed anything in my game." — Kofi Cockburn on facing Michigan without Hunter Dickinson
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).