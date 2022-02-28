Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday Rewind - Michigan
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Not quite a raucous environment
Michigan apparently started its spring break Friday, which meant a significantly smaller student section turnout than normal. The Maize Rage only filled up roughly two-thirds of the seats behind both team benches, and there were older folks — and even some Illinois fans — in the north end seats that are typically Maize Rage's, too.
Play of the game
There were several nifty passes in ball screen action that led to easy buckets for Kofi Cockburn, including a powerhouse dunk, but there was no better play than Coleman Hawkins elevating for a putback tip dunk off his own miss. The initial miss was a little awkward. Hawkins attacked the basket without much of a plan and had the Crisler Center crowd booing him because they thought his eurostep was a travel. He kind of lofted an off kilter floater, but the bounce off the rim was in his favor as he followed his shot for the putback dunk.
Stat of the game
Alfonso Plummer went 0 of 4 from three-point range at Rutgers and 0 of 3 the next game at Michigan. Since? The Illinois guard has made 14 of 19 three-pointers, including 6 of 9 on Sunday at Michigan. That's 73.7 percent from deep the last two games.
Quote of the game
"I’m really blessed. I say it all the time you’re only as good as the staff you put around you and the people you put around you. I worked really hard to put together the best group of people — not coaches, people — around me that I can. I’d be very remiss not to mention that I have a terrific wife and a very supportive wife who has been through a lot. Then very good players. You love them, you drive them, you push them and occasionally, if you do it right and you’re blessed and stay in this business long enough, you can get to 200 wins." — Illinois coach Brad Underwood on Sunday's win at Michigan being the 200th of his career
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).