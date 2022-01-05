Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday Rewind - Minnesota
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois' COVID-19 pause turned out to be ... not that big of a deal. The Illini thumped Minnesota 76-53 on Tuesday night in Minneapolis. Here's what stood out:
No real advantage
It wasn't a particularly great crowd at the Barn. The oldest venue in the Big Ten seats 14,625. The announced attendance for the game was 10,112. I'd certainly say that was tickets sold and not actual fans in the seats. Half full maybe?
Unique court
Brandin Podziemski is regularly (as in always) the first Illinois player on the court before games. Home or away. The team arrived at Williams Arena the same time I did on Tuesday, and Podziemski made a bee line for the court. He was ready. After picking up my credential, I got to the court in time to hear Podziemski comment about the uniqueness of Williams Arena's elevated court. Then late in the game he fell off it. (But was OK).
Stat(s) of the night
Illinois did plenty of good things offensively. Namely getting Kofi Cockburn the ball en route to his 29-point performance and shooting 42.9 percent from three-point range as a team albeit on fewer attempts than has become the norm. But the Illini might have been even better defensively, limiting Minnesota to 35.5 percent shooting overall, 20 percent shooting from three-point range and just 0.779 points per possession.
Quote of the night
"It tried to get us, and now we’re back." — Illinois wing Jacob Grandison on the team's COVID-19 pause.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).