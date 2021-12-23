Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Wednesday's Braggin' Rights game was my seventh — and sixth in St. Louis. Let's just say despite both Illinois coach Brad Underwood and Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin at least being OK with the idea of the rivalry game being played on campus, I'm all for it never leaving St. Louis again. Here's what caught my attention this year:
Gridiron intrigue
Illinois football generated some headlines early in the day before Braggin' Rights with coach Bret Bielema all about his 5-7 team being willing to slot in for Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl after the Aggies pulled out because of a combination of too many COVID-19 cases and injuries. That slim chance was reduced to none not long after Illinois and Missouri started playing Wednesday night in St. Louis when Rutgers got the suddenly open bowl bid.
Several members of the Illinois football program were in attendance at the Enterprise Center, though. Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters was there with his wife, Tara, along with running backs coach Cory Patterson and cornerbacks coach Aaron Henry. Some of the St. Louis area Illini players were there, too, including Isaiah Williams, Tony Adams and Keith Randolph. Illinois volleyball coach Chris Tamas was also spotted in the crowd.
Basically home court advantage
If you were tuning in to Wednesday's game on BTN and had no idea what Braggin' Rights was or what State Farm Center looks like, any shot of the crowd at the Enterprise Center would have probably made you think Illinois was playing at home. The small Missouri crowd had a single moment to cheer for — the Tigers' first half run that made it a six-point game late in the half. Otherwise? The one-sided affair was thoroughly dominated by the Illini fans in terms of cheers and crowd noise.
Dunks on dunks
Kofi Cockburn had multiple dunks in Wednesday's Braggin' Rights win. The most spectacular, of course, was when he went thundering down the middle of the lane for a one-handed slam. Probably best he used one hand in that instance. Two might have brought the stanchion and backboard down. Perhaps the most impressive play that led to a Cockburn dunk, though, came in the first half. Coleman Hawkins attacked the basket on a dribble drive and dumped it off to Jacob Grandison who flipped it back to a cutting Cockburn for the slam. Terrific passes by both Hawkins and Grandison. Can't stress them enough.
Stat of the night
Alfonso Plummer missed his first free throw of the season, meaning his streak of consecutive makes at the line ended at 35. Plummer's miss means Kiwane Garris' program record of 39 consecutive made free throws still stands.
Quotable
"I’m excited to get these guys home and rejuvenated and then come back and do what we really do best at Illinois and that’s get better over Christmas break." — Illinois coach Brad Underwood