Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
It wasn't pretty — at least not for most of the second half — but Illinois managed to hold on and beat Northwestern on Sunday afternoon. Maybe not super (see what I did there?), but it got the job done.
Important visitors
Illinois hosted a trio of Class of 2023 recruits for Sunday's game, with five-star point guard Kylan Boswell on an official visit and four-star center Xavier Booker and three-star forward Cooper Koch on unofficial visits. Boswell is arguably the Illini's top target in the 2023 class (although JJ Taylor is up there, too). Boswell spent his time before the game talking a lot with assistant coach Geoff Alexander and some with Illinois Hall of Famer Deon Thomas. Boswell also watched assistant coach Tim Anderson put the Illini freshmen through a workout before staying on the court for warmups and then watching the game side-by-side with Koch.
Did you see that?
Sometimes, you just have to wonder how Andre Curbelo does these things. 🤯@papicurbelo11 // @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/Mwmgqh95nK— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 13, 2022
Watch this video. Then watch it again. Maybe a couple more times after that. How Andre Curbelo can dribble himself out of trouble is quite spectacular. How do you even describe this move? It had a hint of a Shamgod mixed with a between-the-legs crossover. Either way, Curbelo split the defense and then found RJ Melendez open for a corner three-pointer. That's the good side of the fine line Curbelo straddles as he pushes the possibilities of ball handling and playmaking.
Stat of the game
Kofi Cockburn drew 11 fouls in Sunday's game. The next closest was Northwestern big man Ryan Young drawing five fouls. Just think how many fouls Cockburn would have drawn, of course, if the officials blew the whistle every time the Illini center got popped. It would totally destroy the rhythm of the game, but if a foul is a foul, why do so many go uncalled?
Quote of the game
“I trust Jacob Grandison a lot. A lot.” — Brad Underwood
(For those wondering why Grandison played as much as he did despite struggling quite a bit).
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).