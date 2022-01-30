Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday Rewind - Northwestern
Excuse me
In the final minute of Saturday's game, with Illinois holding possession, Northwestern coach Chris Collins wound up nearly five steps onto the court during the course of play, nearly collided with an official and looked to almost impede Illini guard Trent Frazier. Collins eventually got back to the sideline, but on Illinois' half of the court. And the officials just acted like nothing had happened. Very strange moment.
Levitation
Da'Monte Williams' flying putback dunk off a Kofi Cockburn miss with 1 minute, 34 seconds to play snapped a 53-all tie and gave Illinois a lead it wouldn't relinquish. Kind of a big deal. But I'll be honest. I hadn't seen hops like that from the veteran guard since he was in high school (pre-ACL injury). Williams' contributions are often overlooked, but it's not unreasonable to say even with Cockburn dropping a game-high 22 points the Illini don't win without that putback dunk.
Not his afternoon
Trent Frazier didn't attempt a single shot in the final 9 1/2 minutes of Saturday's game. His last was an airball three-pointer — the second one of those for him in the game. After making a couple early three-pointers, Frazier finished 2 of 10 from the field. As often as the veteran Illinois guard takes opposing players out of their comfort zone with hounding defense, Frazier got a bit of that back against the Wildcats. He just didn't look comfortable offensively in the latter part of the game.
Stat of the night
How about zero second-half minutes for Coleman Hawkins? The sophomore forward didn't get off the bench in the final 20 minutes and only played 9 minutes total Saturday against Northwestern. For one of the few Illini to have played all 20 games this year, he's had one of the more up and down seasons.
Quote of the night
"Anywhere we go there's going to be Illini fans. That's what I love about them. We can go on the farthest trip, but there's going to be Illini fans." — Illinois freshman guard on the Welsh-Ryan Arena crowd that probably favored the Illini in terms of attendance and certainly in terms of noise generated
