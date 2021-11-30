Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday Rewind - Notre Dame
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois' first game as an unranked team went pretty well. Here's what caught my attention Monday night at State Farm Center:
Difference maker
There was certainly a different vibe for the game compared to last Friday given the Orange Krush was back. Was it their best night? No. One "Fire Nagy" chant probably would have been enough. But Notre Dame coach Mike Brey certainly recognized how impactful a loud, very much into the game crowd was Monday night.
"(Sunday), we actually had crowd noise in practice," Brey said. "That was awesome, wasn't it? We missed that last year. This is cool. The band is echoing down the tunnel. The students were going off. I thought we were pretty darn good in that because we hadn't played in that in over a year. I knew it was going to be lit up (Monday). They have a great home atmosphere and a heck of a team."
Slow start, better finish
Coleman Hawkins found himself on the bench early in the first half after picking up his second foul just 2 1/2 minutes into the game. By that point he already had two scouting report mistakes (leaving Notre Dame's Nate Laszewski open on the perimeter) and three turnovers. Hawkins ultimately played 14 minutes and finished with four points and seven rebounds. He was better after a lengthy stay on the bench. The necessity for such a stay, however, isn't good if those are all become ongoing issues.
The top scorer
Eventually, Kofi Cockburn will be recognized as the No. 1 scorer in the country. Illinois' 7-footer is putting up 26.7 points per game after Monday's 28-point effort, but Iowa's Keegan Murray is still listed in the top spot at 24.6 points per game. Murray has played seven games to Cockburn's four, but numbers are numbers and Cockburn's now played in more than half of Illinois' games.
Face in the crowd
Jeremy Fears Jr. was back in Champaign on Monday for a second Illinois game in four days after also attending the UT Rio Grande Valley game. The whole Fears family was at State Farm Center, actually, including younger brother and Class of 2025 point guard Jeremiah, who also has an Illini offer. The elder Fears brother is a top target in the Class of 2023, and the number of times he's visited unofficially should give a fair indication about his level of interest. (It's clearly high). While the Illini are actively pursuing Fears, they're doing so with the clear notion that two lead guards in the Class of 2023 is the plan. Fears and Kylan Boswell teamed up together with Team USA this summer. Illinois would like them to do so again in Champaign.
Quote of the night
Didn't catch it exactly, but someone in the Orange Krush ripped referee Larry Scirotto for his "schmedium" shirt. To be fair, Scirotto does prefer a snug fit. He's also become public enemy No. 1 for Illinois fans. Bo Boroski, I'm sure, is crushed.
Stat of the night
Da'Monte Williams had the proverbial "glue guy" performance against Notre Dame. The super senior guard hit a three-pointer (one of 11 for the team for the game) and finished with four points, five assists and six rebounds while also spending time in the bathroom at halftime puking his guts up as the latest Illini to catch the flu bug.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).