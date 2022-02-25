Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday Rewind - Ohio State
A pro
Illinois coach Brad Underwood has taken to referring to players with pro potential with the phrase "That's what they look like." He used it Thursday in reference to Ohio State freshman guard Malaki Branham, who put up 31 points on 10 of 14 shooting in the Buckeyes' road win at State Farm Center. Underwood also referred to Branham as a lottery pick. Branham doesn't quite appear at that level just yet in mock drafts, but he does check in as the No. 41 pick in ESPN's latest mock. He keeps playing like he did Thursday night in Champaign, and it might be so long, Columbus, this offseason.
Direct boos accordingly
Did the officiating crew of D.J. Carstensen, Keith Kimble and Brian Dorsey call a perfect game Thursday night? Absolutely not. There were plenty of questionable calls that went against Illinois. Placing the blame for the three-point loss solely at the feet of the officials, though, doesn't take into account that not even Illinois' best lockdown defender Trent Frazier couldn't slow down Branham. He was a menace off the bounce.
Stat of the game
Branham and E.J. Liddell combined to make 16 of 18 free throws Thursday night. Illinois only attempted 17 free throws as a team and made 11 of them. Ohio State shot 26 of 32 from the free throw line for the game.
Quote of the game
"I didn’t love some of the things they were saying to one of our players, to be honest with you. I just thought that was completely uncalled for — completely uncalled for — and I’m always going to be like that. I just don’t think there’s a place for that." — Ohio State Chris Holtmann likely referring to the ire that Liddell drew from the Illini fan base (Small reminder to the Orange Krush: Liddell does not, in fact, suck).
