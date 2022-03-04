Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday Rewind - Penn State
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
To the monitor!
It took the trio of Paul Szelc, Keith Kimble and Brooks Wells what seemed like 10 minutes to review an out of bounds call late in Thursday's game. The "Illinois rule" was in full effect. It just didn't help the Illini. Even with that extended review the officials ruled that the ball had gone off Illinois' Kofi Cockburn and not Penn State's John Harrar. That was ... not accurate. It might be time to evaluate the review process. Three officials checking out the play on a tiny monitor at the scorer's table probably isn't the best option. Maybe basketball needs to borrow from football and have a replay official at the Big Ten office to help get calls right.
Shooting breakdown
Da'Monte Williams was the most efficient three-point shooter in the country last year. This season? Not quite the same type of accuracy from the Illinois guard. Brad Underwood had an explanation.
"Last year he was strictly a 4, and he knew where (his shots) were coming from," the Illinois coach said. "They were the same spots, the same shots, every single time. This year we’ve played him at the point, we’ve played him at the 2 (and) we’ve played him all over. There’s been a lot more inconsistency in where his shots come from, how he gets them and where they’re at. It’s not an easy thing to handle."
Injury update
Underwood said Jacob Grandison was evaluated after the game and had suffered just a shoulder sprain late in the second half. Elsewhere on the injury front, both RJ Melendez (appendicitis/surgery) and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (concussion protocol) both missed their third straight game. Melendez got up a few casual shots before the game. Maybe he's back by Sunday?
Stat of the game
Andre Curbelo, Coleman Hawkins and Omar Payne combined to play just 11 minutes in the second half. Hawkins scored four points (all free throws) in his 3 minutes in the second half after Grandison went to the sideline.
Quote of the game
"There’s always a little bit of anxiety. The day I’m not (nervous) I’m retiring and going to go hit golf balls with Loren (Tate) every day." — Underwood on handling close games.
