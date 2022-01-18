Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday Rewind - Purdue
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
HOT OFF THE PRESS:#Illini can't pull off signature win despite comeback, sustain first Big Ten loss in Top 25 showdown pic.twitter.com/QhJJ88DMUA— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) January 17, 2022
Out of an abundance of caution for health and safety protocols, I didn't cover Monday's game between Illinois and Purdue in person. (Shoutout to Colin Likas for filling in ... and make sure you read everything he wrote). I did watch the game from home, though, so here's what caught my attention with some late morning/early afternoon basketball:
He's back
It was like Andre Curbelo didn't just spend the last two months not playing or practicing. The 6-foot-1 guard showed exactly why so many people thought he might be one of the breakout sophomores in the Big Ten (and nationally) with 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and ZERO turnovers in 25 minutes.
For the small segment of the Illinois fan base that still believes the team is better off without Curbelo, please slink away quietly into the night. The Illini lose by that 13-point margin they trailed by at halftime (if not more) if Curbelo was unavailable against Purdue and everything else played out the same. He's the difference maker Illinois has needed offensively for those moments where nothing else works.
The Boss Man
Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk arguably played the game of his career. He was particularly responsible for frustrating making Purdue's Trevion Williams take 18 shots to get his 14 points. Throw in some hustle plays and even a bit offensively (with Curbelo's presence and playmaking leading directly to more confidence at that end), and the 6-8 Belgian was a more than able fill-in for Kofi Cockburn. At least in some regards.
To be elite
Monday's game proved that even with Curbelo, Alfonso Plummer and Trent Frazier going off — they combined for 50 points — Illinois needs Kofi Cockburn to reach its peak this season. It was a rare game of serious foul trouble (and just his second disqualification of his career), but Cockburn on the bench for 28 of the 50 minutes was not ideal. Cockburn's third foul might have been on official Bo Boroski, but his fourth was on him and/or Brad Underwood. With emotions heightened, it probably would have served Cockburn well to get a quick spell on the bench. That would have forestalled the almost immediate fourth foul and could have changed the game. (The beauty of hindsight).
Stat of the game
Trent Frazier played 48 of 50 possible minutes Monday against Purdue. In Illinois' last four game — a grand total of 170 minutes — Frazier has played 161 of them. Just for historical context, Bruce Douglas holds the Illini record for most minutes played in a single game having played all 60 in a quadruple overtime win against Michigan on Jan. 28, 1984. The wild thing about that game is Efrem Winters and Quinn Richardson played 55 minutes, Doug Altenberger played 54 and George Montgomery played 51.
