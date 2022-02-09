Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
After a late night/early morning covering Illinois-Purdue, a truncated look back at the AP Top 25 matchup in West Lafayette, Ind.:
Electric atmosphere
Williams Arena still tops my personal list of favorite Big Ten venues. I dig the old school vibes. But Tuesday night's game jumped Mackey Arena into the No. 2 spot and challenging for the lead. The energy levels — and noise — were off the charts. The Orange Krush made an appearance. And there were a handful of orange-clad Illini fans sitting in Paint Crew seats. The ultimate student section coup.
Stat of the night
Illinois scored at 1.063 points per possession rate Tuesday night. Scored on 49 percent of its possessions, even, while turning it over on just 14.1 percent of its possessions. And still lost by 16. Purdue's numbers in those categories? How about 1.254 points per possession with scoring on 56.7 percent of its possessions.
Quote of the night
"They play really good defense in the NBA, and guys still make shots. Tonight was that night." — Illinois coach Brad Underwood after Purdue shot 50.8 percent from the field overall and 40.9 percent from three-point range for the game
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).