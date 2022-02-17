Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday Rewind - Rutgers
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Take away the final 6 minutes, 45 seconds of Wednesday's game, and the drubbing Rutgers was giving Illinois was on par with the worst the Illini had experienced all season. Because it was arguably the worst game Illinois had played since the debacle against Cincinnati (which has stayed a pretty bad loss).
Home court rules
So, yeah. Turns out Rutgers does have a fairly impressive home court advantage at Jersey Mike's Arena. It's all I remembered it to be after making the trip almost two years ago to the day for another Illinois-Rutgers showdown. Still haven't seen the Illini win in New Jersey in person. It's loud in the "Trapezoid of Terror." Really loud. Definitely on par with what Purdue boasts at Mackey Arena. Speaking of Purdue, that's who Rutgers has next on Sunday. Will be interesting to see if the Scarlet Knights can beat all five ranked Big Ten teams in a row.
About RJ
I received a few tweets about RJ Melendez and why he played early in the game, sat for a huge chunk and then got back in late to ultimately spearhead Illinois' failed comeback attempt. The likely reason? Melendez got cooked by Rutgers' scoring leader Ron Harper Jr. a couple times. Defensive lapses weren't Melendez's alone on Wednesday, but they are a way to get a quick hook from Underwood. It's a tough defensive assignment for a freshman. Not quite Jaden Ivey level, but still fairly difficult. Melendez will be better for facing it.
Opposite of a heater
Whatever that is (slump is not a strong enough word), Jacob Grandison is in the thick of it. The veteran Illini wing finished Wednesday's game 2 of 7 from the field overall and 1 of 4 from three-point range. That's just a small part of what's actually been a rough 2022 for Grandison, who's shooting 36.4 percent overall and 31.1 percent from three-point range since the beginning of January.
Stat of the day
Illinois was 16 of 28 on dunks and layups against Rutgers. That's 57.1 percent. Everything else? Try 6 of 30 on anything that resembled a jump shot. That includes missing all seven long two-pointers. It's the least efficient shot choice to make, and the Illini made it too often in the first half.
Quote of the day
"They just out-toughed us." — Illinois center Kofi Cockburn on Rutgers
