Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday Rewind - Rutgers
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois took Rutgers behind the woodshed Friday night for an 86-51 victory in both teams' Big Ten opener. Here's what caught my attention during that 35-point victory:
Boo birds (and then some)
If the Orange Krush had taken the trip to Kansas City, Mo., I'm sure the constant boos directed at now Kansas State guard Mark Smith would have come with a bit more vitriol. Rutgers' guard Paul Mulcahy got the full experience Friday night. The nicest thing someone in the Orange Krush said that I heard was, "I don't like you, Paul." How one technical foul in last year's Big Ten tournament changed how Mulcahy was viewed by the Illini fans is something.
The Bo Show
Bo Boroski reffed his first Illinois game Friday. It was enjoyable if only for the reaction to the news that he was doing the game and the reaction to calls that he made (both in person and on social media).
Kerfuffle
There was one near dustup Friday night when Rutgers' Jalen Miller drew both a personal foul and ultimately a technical foul on the same. Miller took the ball from Trent Frazier before Coleman Hawkins interjected himself. My attention went to Da'Monte Williams, who was on the bench, but definitely interested in what was happening on the court. Williams was peeking around Brandon Lieb, and strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher was, let's say, nearby and within grabbing range just in case.
Stat of the night
Illinois made 10 of 11 free throws Friday night, with Kofi Cockburn responsible for the only miss (but he did make 5 of 6). Alfonso Plummer made 5 of 5 free throws against the Scarlet Knights and is now a perfect 23 of 23 from the line for the season.
Quote of the night
"Have you ever seen two rams? It's what it's felt like, to be very honest with you, at times." — said Illinois coach Brad Underwood, while knocking his fists together mimicking two rams knocking horns
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).