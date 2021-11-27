Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday Rewind - UTRGV
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
FINAL: No. 14 Illinois 94, UT Rio Grande Valley 85Kofi Cockburn (38 points, 10 rebounds), Alfonso Plummer (30 points) and Coleman Hawkins (13 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists) lead the #Illini.— Scott Richey (@srrichey) November 27, 2021
Here's what caught my attention Friday night at State Farm Center:
Slow jams
Illinois started playing a mix of slow jams last season before basketball games when only the opposing team was on the court for warmups. Some real classics like Prince's "Purple Rain" and "Careless Whisper" by WHAM! The State Farm Center slow jams have carried over this season, and Friday was the first time I can remember hearing the opposing team react to them.
In quick succession it was, "Don't do that to me! What are you doing? That ain't right," from UTRGV's Marek Nelson as "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac kicked off the slow jam session.
Crowd noise
When boos weren't raining down from every corner of State Farm Center — directed to the officials, of course — the arena wasn't quite as noisy. No Orange Krush, of course, for a game the day after Thanksgiving. (I can only imagine what the crowd for today's Illinois football game will be like. Think actual attendance at Memorial Stadium will top the announced from basketball of 12,872?).
Anyway, I digress. No Krush meant that basically every word Brad Underwood uttered — or yelled — from the bench was audible. Assistant coaches and staffers, too. Let's just say that adds an interesting wrinkle to the viewing experience from my spot behind the scorer's table and not that far from the Illini bench.
Postgame praise
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn drew a Shaquille O'Neal comparison from both Underwood and UTRGV coach Matt Figger during Friday's postgame press conference. The two spent time on the same coaching staffs at Kansas State and South Carolina under Frank Martin, so it probably shouldn't be surprising they're on the same wavelength when it came to discussing Cockburn's 38-point, 10-rebound performance.
Stat of the night
Da'Monte Williams did not look comfortable running the point in Illinois' season opener against Jackson State, which was the first time both Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier were unavailable this year. Williams four assists and two turnovers in that game. Friday night? Williams was in his element as the primary Illini point guard and had eight assists to zero turnovers.
Quote of the night
"Luke is a tough hombre, now." — Underwood on freshman guard Luke Goode, who finished Friday night's game strong
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).