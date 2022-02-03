Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday Rewind - Wisconsin
Wild crowd
Illinois coach Brad Underwood likened the atmosphere at State Farm Center on Wednesday night to Mardi Gras. He wasn't wrong. Especially when you consider the group in the Orange Krush that was shotgunning beers. Or that Illinois cornerbacks coach Aaron Henry was shotgunning with them. Henry hyped up the Krush before the game and was swag surfin' with them in a timeout, as he certainly enjoyed his evening at the basketball game.
Short rotation
Underwood mentioned after the game that, in a rarity for him during his coaching career, he feels "comfortable playing anybody." With Kofi Cockburn and Andre Curbelo exiting concussion protocol and health and safety protocol, respectively, and the Illini freshmen not far removed from a breakout week for the three-strong group, there's some depth to be had. Of course, Curbelo's 12 minutes off the bench were the most of any Illinois backup, and Curbelo, Luke Goode and Omar Payne combined to play the only 8 minutes for the Illini bench in the second half. It made sense to stick with the starters, though. That was the group that pushed the lead to double figures, and Underwood was able to manage that group between media timeouts and the times Wisconsin needed to talk some things out.
Stat of the night
Cockburn was credited with drawing 10 fouls Wednesday against Wisconsin. That sent him to the line for nine free throws, of which he made five. But let's be honest. Cockburn was fouled more than 10 times by the Badgers. The flow of the game would be destroyed if the whistle blew every time Cockburn absorbed contact in the post, but it's not a stretch to say Illinois' starting center is officiated differently. He was 16 of 19 from the field for 37 points against Wisconsin. Just think how dominant he'd be if he got the benefit of the doubt from the officials.
Quote of the night
"Maybe I should have just taped Steven and Chris together and have them try to guard Kofi." — Wisconsin coach Greg Gard on big men Steven Crowl and Chris Vogt who combined for eight points on 4 of 10 shooting, three rebounds (all Vogt) and eight fouls trying to defend Cockburn
