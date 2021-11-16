Good Morning, Illini Nation: Gameday Rewind — Marquette
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Sneak peek at Tuesday's N-G sports cover w/@srrichey from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on disappointing and disjointed Monday night road loss for No. 10 #Illini against Marquette pic.twitter.com/q7gcui0wfm— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) November 16, 2021
Like we've done for, well, just one game so far, the morning after Illinois games will be a special edition, if you will, of "Good Morning, Illini Nation" as I reflect on what I saw and heard from the game. In this case, from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., for the Gavitt Tipoff Games matchup between No. 10 Illinois and Marquette ...
Top 25 implications
Monday night's game in Milwaukee certainly didn't play out like Illinois wanted (or probably expected). The same day the Illini broke into the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25, they lose to an unranked team. Even with the caveat that Kofi Cockburn was in street clothes at the end of the bench, Illinois is going to fall in next week's poll. Not all the way out of the top 25 I wouldn't think (I won't be making that drastic of a move), but it will be a tumble nonetheless.
Good teammate
Trent Frazier took a tumble after being fouled on a fast break layup attempt in the second half of Monday night's game. My first thought certainly went right to wondering if Frazier had landed on his not injured, but also probably not 100 percent right shoulder given he's wearing a brace. My second thought? Boy, did Cockburn rocket off the bench to be the first one there to help Frazier up. To be fair, the fast break meant Frazier's on-court teammates were all behind the play, but Cockburn was moving to be there for his teammate. Sidelined for three games, Illinois' preseason All-American center has still been engaged.
Almost back?
Sitting next to Cockburn on the bench Monday night in a matching gray sweat suit was Austin Hutcherson. The Illinois guard was dressed before the game started — at least in game shorts — and went through a pre-warmups workout with assistant coach Tim Anderson. The thought in the moment was Hutcherson was back. Only almost. After going through half a shootaround before the Arkansas State game, Hutcherson did his pregame workout and then was back in sweats. Even when I thought Hutcherson might actually dress for the game, the fact his workout happened alongside Brandin Podziemski, RJ Melendez, Brandon Lieb and Connor Serven gave me the idea he wasn't going to play or at least not much. It turned out to be the former, so maybe another six days before the Illini play again means he'll be healthy enough to suit up against Cincinnati.
Stat of the night
That would be Da'Monte Williams' 11 rebounds. The super senior guard missed both of his shot attempts, but crushed it on the glass against Marquette. Two of those rebounds were of the "I'm falling out of bounds while getting a hand on the ball, so I'm going to whip it off the nearest opponent" type. Nobody on the Illinois roster is better at that particular possession-saving maneuver than Williams. Now, he just needs to find a happy medium between making the hustle plays and being a reliable option offensively. Considering he found that balance last year, I'd say it's only a matter of time. Cockburn's return should put all of Illinois' pieces in the right place. Maybe that will help.
Droppin' (F) bombs
I have a recollection of Illinois games in previous seasons where someone (usually a DIA employee) on the floor on the Orange Krush side of the arena would try to stifle any jeers that veered toward the profane. After the constant Krush barrage toward Arkansas State coach Mike Balado last week and then the Marquette student section similarly going after Coleman Hawkins on Monday night, it seems like anything goes now that fans are welcomed back into arenas. It's not like the word offends me — and I may have used it a time or two myself — but is it so hard to come up with creative jeers/cheers?
