We're trying something new with "Good Morning, Illini Nation" when said morning follows an Illinois basketball game. It'll be an avenue for me to share some observations from State Farm Center (or road venues to come). Just bits and pieces — or thoughts on the game — that don't fit elsewhere.
So here's some extras following Illinois' 92-53 victory against Arkansas State ...
Fashion choice
Andre Curbelo is one of five Illinois players that wears a headband during games along with Trent Frazier, Jacob Grandison, Alfonso Plummer and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk. Curbelo's headband is special. The sophomore point guard rocked a "Tune Squad" headband on Friday night. A shoutout to "Space Jam" — and hopefully the original. Let's assume Curbelo is not signaling he's in distress by wearing his headband upside down.
Get hype
Nobody gets more excited about offensive rebounds than Illinois strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher. No one. Fletcher had plenty to get hyped about Friday against Arkansas State. Illinois outrebounded the Red Wolves 56-32, and that included a 24-10 advantage on offensive rebounds. The quick math will show that 24 offensive rebounds meant the Illini got back 63 percent of their own misses.
Stat of the night
There were some absolutely wild plus-minus numbers for Friday's win. Coleman Hawkins was a plus-36 on the court for Illinois — as in the Illini were 36 points better than Arkansas State when the sophomore forward played — while Jacob Grandison was a plus-33 and Trent Frazier a plus-32.
Now that's an anthem
Friday night started on a good note (see what I did there?) with a baritone saxophone solo for the "Star Spangled Banner." It slapped. One of the best I've heard. Illinois Hall of Famer Deon Thomas, who was on the radio call on the Fighting Illini Sports Network, was just as appreciative of the anthem. He really enjoyed it.
Make good choices
Arkansas State coach Mike Balado did not endear himself to the Illinois fans on Friday night. The Orange Krush were not a fan. College kids are going to chant inappropriate things, and they certainly did Friday with an oft repeated refrain of "(Expletive) you, Mike" throughout the game. That's one thing. Maybe not the best — and certainly not family friendly — but whatever. That someone in the Krush apparently threatened to throw something at the Arkansas State bench and then got into it personally with Balado was a step too far.
