Good Morning, Illini Nation: Geoff Alexander, the recruiter
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Geoff Alexander's promotion to assistant coach at Illinois means he'll be back on the road recruiting for the first time in a while. Of course, he's already doing so virtually until the dead period ends, and added a target to Illinois' recruiting board this week in Class of 2024 Parkview (Ark.) Magnet wing Dallas Thomas.
Recruiting isn't exactly new to Alexander. He did it as a junior college coach and also at the Division I level at Idaho (where he was recruiting coordinator), Eastern Illinois and Evansville.
Former Evansville coach Marty Simmons (now at Eastern Illinois) had one word for Alexander as a recruiter. "Terrific."
Then several more.
"Personality wise, I think that’s a lot," Simmons said. "Just relationships. He had already established a network with coaches and is just very well respected. That’s who he is. He’s an honest, trustworthy, hard working guy and players, families, AAU coaches, they respect that. He’s diligent in his contact and communication. He did an outstanding job. The willingness to go anywhere at any time. He traveled around the world when he was with us. He was in Lithuania. He just has a burning desire to be successful."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).