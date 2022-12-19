Good Morning, Illini Nation: Getting on the same page
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Are the Illinois players and coaching staff on the same page? It didn't totally feel like it ahead of the Alabama A&M game with Coleman Hawkins expressing some uncertainty in how the team was being held accountable and how the staff wanted/expected him to lead. And it definitely didn't feel that way after the Illini dispatched the Bulldogs when Matthew Mayer talked about "a lot to figure out internally."
The postgame press conference — a second atypical one in as many games — had Terrence Shannon Jr. interjecting that all was well.
"This is a sad press conference," Shannon said. "We’re good. We’re happy. We won a game. There’s stuff we can fix, obviously, but we’re a team. We know we can be one of the best teams in the country. We’ve just got to live up to it and play better. That’s all that is. There’s no crossroads or everybody’s down. It ain’t nothing like that. We’ve just got to put some things together, correct some mistakes that we make and go on a run."
Shannon's response generated something similar from Mayer.
"I think the team as a whole is going to be fine," the Baylor transfer said. "I’m upset. I think I’m bringing the energy down here."
Whether the energy was down or not, it was a weird vibe. One both Mayer and sophomore guard Luke Goode were tamping down a few hours after Saturday's game.
We all trust and believe in our Coach!! Of course a game like that is frustrating, but I believe we’re the best team in the county with Coach Underwood leading us. Just the beginning! 🔵🟠 #goillini— Matthew Mayer (@MatthewMayer24) December 18, 2022
Not at all 🤣. Teammates pushing teammates and coaches holding us to a standard!! Only making us a better team!! https://t.co/rztibIJV2E— Luke Goode (@lukegoode10) December 18, 2022
Issue. Non-issue. Whatever. This is clearly an Illinois team still trying to figure out who and what it is. Wins against UCLA and Texas made it seem like that process had advanced. Losing to Penn State and putting together a rough performance despite a 21-point win against Alabama A&M were a jolt back to reality.
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).