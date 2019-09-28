Good Morning, Illini Nation: Getting to know ... Indiana
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning until practice tips off.
As we near the end of our preseason Big Ten tour, we head east to The Hoosier State. Indiana beat writer Zach Osterman from the Indianapolis Star has the lowdown on the Hoosiers.
Is there pressure on Archie Miller to get Indiana in the NCAA tournament this year?
I think there’s always that pressure at least to a degree at Indiana. But in the broader, Archie-specific sense, I think this is the year when perceptions and opinions of a coaching tenure can start to calcify, and Miller needs to reverse some undeniable negative momentum. Making the tournament after losing his top two players (in virtually every sense) last offseason would go a long way in that regard, especially for a fan base as demanding as Indiana’s can be.
Can Trayce Jackson-Davis be an immediate impact player?
My early guess is Jackson-Davis won’t be as big-impact of a freshman as Romeo Langford was, both because Langford was so talented and also because Jackson-Davis enters a much more crowded frontcourt. That said, I think Indiana will need him to be one of the real catalysts in the frontcourt, one which, if handled correctly, should be the Hoosiers’ greatest strength at both ends of the floor. IU needs Jackson-Davis to diversify his offensive game and blend well with its other bigs quickly to take advantage of the mismatches Miller should be able to create down low. It’s not like he won’t be needed.
How does Robert Phinisee’s role change, if at all, in a post-Romeo Langford world?
Phinisee’s role probably doesn’t change specific to Langford’s departure. I’m sure he’ll want to pack a little bit more of an offensive punch, but his most important jobs will be running the point and on-ball defense, just like last year. What Indiana needs from Phinisee is tangible improvement in all of those areas. If it gets that, then it can improve in ways beyond just replacing points and rebounds, if that makes sense. His intangibles will be more important in the effort to replace Langford than stuff you’d measure with stats. IU needs Phinisee to be ready to run this team.
