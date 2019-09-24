Good Morning, Illini Nation: Getting to know ... Iowa
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning until practice tips off.
We return to the Midwest for the latest stop on our preseason Big Ten tour with the team that has ended Illinois’ season each of the past two years. Iowa beat writer Don Doxsie from the Quad-City Times breaks down what the Hawkeyes might look like in 2019-20.
What are the chances Jordan Bohannon plays this season?
At this point, it’s probably 50-50. Bohannon underwent hip surgery in May and has said he will not play this season unless he is 100 percent healthy from the very beginning of the season. However, all the reports on his progress have been extremely positive. He no longer has any pain, is working out on a treadmill and has been doing some work in the pool recently.
Who has to step into a bigger role if he doesn’t?
Probably redshirt freshman C.J. Fredrick. The 2018 Kentucky High School player of the year sat out last season because the Hawkeyes were so deep at guard. Now he could end up being the starter at shooting guard. He figured to play a larger role anyway, but if Bohannon is out Fredrick needs to be a high volume three-point shooter for this team to succeed. Connor McCaffery would be the likely starter at point guard with graduate transfer Bakari Evelyn and freshman Joe Toussaint also seeing more action than expected.
What could impact this year’s team more? Isaiah Moss transferring or Tyler Cook turning pro?
Everyone knew that Cook was going to turn pro and the Hawkeyes are well-equipped to fill that void. However, Moss’ perimeter shooting and unsung defensive skills will not be easily replaced. Fredrick could end up filling that spot but he’s not as big, as athletic or as experienced as Moss. Jack Nunge and Cordell Pemsl (Editor’s note: Pemsl was suspended Friday after being arrested for drunken driving), both of whom redshirted last season, are positioned to replace Cook. They won’t be as spectacular, but Pemsl is a major physical presence and Nunge, who has added a lot of muscle to his 6-foot-10 frame, is a better shooter and ballhandler than Cook. He could be one of the surprise players in the Big Ten this season.
News-Gazette