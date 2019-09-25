Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning until practice tips off.
Next up as we continue our preseason tour of the Big Ten is the likely No. 1 team, not only in the conference, but also the country. Michigan State beat writer Kyle Austin from MLive.com breaks down the Spartans.
What can a healthy Josh Langford add to the Spartans at this point of his career?
He can add an additional veteran on the perimeter who’s played in a lot of big games, plus some additional shooting prowess. Outside of Cassius Winston, there’s actually not a ton of three-point threats on this team, so Langford returning to form and being a 40-percent long-range shooter would really help space the floor and take some pressure off of Winston.
How much further can Cassius Winston’s game evolve?
He’ll be as complete a player there is in college hoops this season, but there are small ways in which he can get even better. His turnover numbers have always been on the high side. That’s partly a product of how much Michigan State gets out in transition, but they can still come down through better decision-making. He also spent the offseason strengthening his lower body to be a guy who can finish better through traffic and doesn’t always have to rely on his craftiness.
Is there anything that could be a stumbling block to Michigan State’s expected early success?
Well, the schedule, for one. Kentucky, Duke, at Seton Hall and potentially Kansas is a murderer’s row in a pretty condensed period of time. Michigan State will also be younger than last year, potentially starting a freshman at power forward and a sophomore at small forward, so it may not be as poised in some of those games as they were down the stretch last year.
