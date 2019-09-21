Good Morning, Illini Nation: Getting to know ... Michigan
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning until practice tips off.
Today’s stop on our preseason Big Ten tour takes us to Ann Arbor, Mich., where former Wolverines great Juwan Howard is about to start his first season as coach. The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn offers some insight on Michigan ahead of the 2019-20 season.
How have players taken to the start of the Juwan Howard era?
We haven’t had any access to players since the intro press conference, but it’s worth noting that Michigan stood at nine returning scholarship players when (John) Beilein left for the Cavs and all nine were retained. As you know, that’s fairly rare in a coaching turnover. Everyone seemed genuinely upbeat when the announcement was made. Here’s the thing, I think most of the returnees are excited to work with a players-first coach like Howard and, for those who were essentially in the deep depths of rotation — those who barely sniffed minutes a year ago (Brandon Johns, David DeJulius, Adrien Nunez) — this was seen as a fresh start. Regarding the above note about retaining all nine scholarship players, it might be worth noting that U-M held commitments from two incoming freshmen in Jalen Wilson and Cole Bajema, but retained only Bajema. Wilson decommitted immediately after Beilein’s departure and committed to Kansas after Howard was hired. However, Howard did see the recruitment of Franz Wagner across the finish line after getting the job.
Which wing steps into the rather sizeable void after losing Charles Matthews, Jordan Poole and Ignas Brazdeikis?
Some notable numbers here: Brazdeikis, Matthews and Poole combined to make 160 of the Michigan’s 287 three-pointers and led the team in scoring in 32 of 37 games. It will be crucial for Isaiah Livers to take a significant step forward here. He led the (Big Ten) in three-point shooting last year, but now has to become an all-around player — play out of a ball-screen, initiate action off the dribble, etc. He might end up as U-M’s leading scorer this year. Another one being looked at the fill the void is a bit of a forgotten man — Brandon Johns Jr. He’s a sophomore now, and has all the talent and athleticism in the world, but only played 115 minutes and was outright benched nine times as a freshman. Most are looking at him to fill the spot as a primary 4 man.
Does Zavier Simpson become more of a scorer this season or has he found his niche as a do-everything type player?
This is really impossible to tell right now. We don’t know what Michigan will look like offensively under Howard. Simpson found most of his production off high ball-screens, driving to his right, scoring in traffic and off the sky hook. At the end of the day, he’s still a 6-foot point guard who shoots 30 percent on 3s and doesn’t go left. It’s difficult to project a massive leap forward as a scorer. Again, though, we don’t know what Howard has planned. What we do know, however, is that Simpson is a high-level passer with a great feel for the game (3.30 assist-to-turnover ratio) and a knack for scoring in awkward spots. I don’t see that changing anytime soon. Additionally, the defense speaks for itself.
News-Gazette