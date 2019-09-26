Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning until practice tips off.
Time to head north as our preseason Big Ten tour continues. Minnesota beat writer Marcus Fuller from the Minneapolis Star Tribune weighs in on the Gophers as they head into year seven under Richard Pitino.
How will Minnesota move on in the post-Jordan Murphy era?
The Gophers will be a completely different team with the loss of All-Big Ten forward Jordan Murphy to graduation. Murphy was obviously a double-double machine. He was the school’s all-time leading rebounder. Minnesota’s big men this season will be less physical and more finesse, especially Murphy’s replacement Drexel transfer Alihan Demir. Rebounding will be much more a team effort.
Is the sophomore class as a whole the key to the Gophers’ success this season?
It definitely would be a big boost to Minnesota’s chances at making the NCAA tournament if Daniel Oturu and Gabe Kalscheur, the only returning starters, can take their game to another level. Kalscheur was huge in the win against Louisville in the NCAA first round in Des Moines. Oturu’s improvement offensively could help replace Murphy’s inside presence.
What will it take for Richard Pitino to make Minnesota a consistent NCAA tournament team?
The importance of Oturu and Kalscheur becoming more consistent was already mentioned as one of the keys to making the Big Dance this season. What do they have in common? They’re both from Minnesota. I think keeping some of the best players from leaving the state more often could build a pretty competitive roster.