Good Morning, Illini Nation: Getting to know ... Nebraska
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning until practice tips off.
The Big Ten preseason tour concludes with the program that experienced the most change in the offseason. Nebraska beat writer Chris Heady from the Omaha World-Herald breaks down the brand new Cornhuskers.
What’s the vibe around the fan base at the start of the Fred Hoiberg era?
There’s definitely more energy around the program. But it’s different than it was last year. Last year, Nebraska was supposed to be an NCAA Tournament team, and there was a lot of hope it would be the year NU would finally win a tournament game. But a 19-17 season and the firing of Tim Miles took some wind out of the sails. Now, there’s a nervous energy about Fred Hoiberg. People are all on board with Hoiberg and expect and exciting product. But the expectations for this season are pretty average — maybe .500. So there’s excitement for the future, but hesitancy for this season.
How do you see what’s essentially a brand new team coming together this year?
We’ll see how this goes. They are very, very, very small. They have one guy 6-foot-9 or taller, and he’s a 3-point specialist. They have a 260-pound true freshman, but he’s 17 and hasn’t played in America long. He’s from France. Nebraska also has four guards who could run the show, and can score at any time, but picking who the starter will be could cause some issues. This team has some attitude, and Hoiberg will have to manage some egos and will have to find ways to score and defend with such a small team. Hoiberg’s done it before. But how this comes together, even he isn’t so sure right now.
Since Thorir Thorbjarnarson is the only player that played last season still on the team, what’s the next step in his game?
Thor has always been a smart player. Seemed like half his points last year were on backdoor cuts. He plays well in space. He just needs to find his shot. If he can shoot the 3 around 35 percent, or even a bit lower than that, he can find some playing time this year no doubt.
News-Gazette