Good Morning, Illini Nation: Getting to know ... Ohio State
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning until practice tips off.
Our preseason tour through the Big Ten hits the heart of Ohio, with Ohio State beat writer Adam Jardy from the Columbus Dispatch weighing in on the Buckeyes, including a player quite familiar to Illinois basketball fans.
What are the early returns on E.J. Liddell in Columbus?
He’s poised to be the most impressive freshman on the team and in the running for tops in the Big Ten. If any freshman is going to elbow his way into the starting lineup early, it’s him. Liddell will have some freshman growing pains like most players, but he’s going to be a really high-level player for the Buckeyes and a key contributor from day one.
Is C.J. Walker, having sat out last year, an under-the-radar type guy that could play a key role?
Absolutely. He’s as much of a leader on the team as anybody and perhaps the most mature guy on the roster. Chris Holtmann likes to find transfer guys who have something to prove, and Walker does after tailing off a bit at the end of his sophomore year at Florida State. He’s most likely to open the season as the starting point guard for the Buckeyes, and while he’s not a score-first guard, he’s going to be a major part of the offense.
How high are the expectations internally or from the fan base for this year’s team?
As high as they’ve been in years. The Buckeyes are still young, with four freshmen and three sophomores, but this is a team that has the talent to compete at the top of the Big Ten.
